News
‘Nigeria needs state police to tackle banditry’
A traditional ruler, the Olukere of Odo Oja Ikere, Oba Ayodele Obasoyin, on Monday called on security operatives in the country to work against the current security situations in the country, adding that state police was needed to tackle incessant banditry in Nigeria.
The monarch gave this advice at a press conference in Ikere Ekiti Local Government area of Ekiti State, to mark his first year coronation anniversary.
Read also: Reps member, Namdas identifies state police, non-kinetic approach as solutions to Nigeria’s insecurity
According to the king and his council of chiefs, although security had been enhanced in Ikere Ekiti in the last year through the activities of the palace, it was regrettable that “it is still a security lapse that state governors cannot control security.
“We call on the Federal Government to domesticate security. We want to suggest that state police should be created to strengthen security in the country”, to tackle banditry and other security challenges.
By Mohammed Taoheed…
