‘Nigeria needs viable opposition, not baseless corruption allegations,’ APC tells PDP | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to provide the country with viable opposition instead of making baseless corruption allegations against the government.

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, made the call in a statement in Abuja.

The party was reacting to a fresh allegation of corruption in arms procurement raised by PDP against the current administration.

The PDP said last week that the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, revelations on the allegedly missing arms procurement funds under the watch of the immediate past service chiefs had further exposed the level of corruption in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The party also charged the Presidency to clear the air on the NSA’s allegation.

In its reaction, APC said it has become increasingly clear that only the PDP believed its deviant tales of high-level corruption under the present government.

The party insisted that under President Buhari, Nigeria has left the era where corruption was established and institutionalised as statecraft.

The statement read: “We truly hope the PDP can wake up to its responsibility of providing a viable opposition which our democracy needs, instead of engaging Nigerians with roadside fictional tales.”

