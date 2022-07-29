Politics
’Nigeria not a failed state’, Adesina says in aftermath of athlete’s victory in U.S
Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Medial and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has described Nigeria as a country doing very well following the success of Nigeria’s Team in the just-concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregan, United States of America.
Tobi Amusan had set the world record in the competition by winning Gold in 100 metres hurdles alongside Ese Brume who won medals.
Reacting to the development on Thursday in a statement titled “Crying with Tobi Amusan. Nigeria shall Win Las Las”, Adesina said Nigeria was never a zoo despite the litany of crises ravaging it at the moment.
He added that Nigerians ought to be grateful to the country regardless of its insurmountable crises.
“This is our country standing tall in the comity of nations. Our country, not a zoo. Our country, not a failed state. Our country, beleaguered, besieged, but not broken, indeed unbreakable, and being celebrated. Nigeria will hail thee. Our own dear native land”, he wrote.
“May we always be aware of our ingratitude to this blessed but blighted country. May we be more sorry, more gentle. Nigeria shall win all her adversaries”, he added.
