Nigeria not taking US warning on Al-Qaeda, ISIS lightly —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday the military and all relevant security agencies were leaving nothing to chance on the warning by the United State on the infiltration of Al-Qaeda and Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants into the country.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, stated this while giving updates on military operations across the country in Abuja.

A US military commander had said last week that Al-Qaeda and ISIS are looking to make an inroad into southern Nigeria.

He added that Al-Qaeda militants had started penetrating the North West part of the country in a bid to pursue their agenda.

Enenche, however, reiterated the determination of the military to put all measures in place to be ahead of the challenge.

He said: “Sequel to the warning by U.S. AFRICOM that extremists have begun deploying several strategies to silently re-establish themselves across some regions in Africa including the West Africa sub-region, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and all the relevant security agencies are leaving nothing to chance.

READ ALSO: US Commander says Al-Qaeda already taking root in Northwest Nigeria

“Consequently, actions in place in this regard are being reviewed to handle this all-important intelligence appropriately.”

Enenche said the military was aware of the operation, adding that terrorism as a global thing has no boundaries.

He said the security agencies in the country had been working and would deal with the situation accordingly.

The coordinator added: “I can assure you that the collective efforts of the entire security agencies in the country including the general public will help us in addressing the situation.

“I am directed to assure the general public that this is not a one-off but continuous effort to ensure that the security agencies are ahead of this evolving security challenge.”

Join the conversation

Opinions