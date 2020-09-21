Nigeria not where it should be —Obasanjo | Ripples Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that it would take Nigerians and not foreigners to put the country where it should be.

He charged Nigerians to do and say what was expected of them to improve the country, noting that “we will be liable” to the fate of the country “if we failed to do what we should do… say.”

Obasanjo spoke at the weekend in Abeokuta, Ogun State, after he was conferred with a leadership award by the Treasure House Of God Church, as part of the events to mark the 60th birthday and retirement of the Setman of the church, Seye Senfuye.

Senfuye was a former Accountant-General in Ogun State and the senior special assistant to the former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun. He retired from service in August, 2020.

READ ALSO: Nigeria drifting to a failed, badly divided state —Obasanjo cries out again

Obasanjo said at the event, “If we are talking about leadership in Nigeria, there is still a lot to continue to do for the country, and for those of us who have enjoyed the privilege of the position we have attained, we must not shirk in our responsibility of the duty that still lies ahead. You and I, and everybody who is here now know that Nigeria is not where it should be.

“And who will put Nigeria where it should be? Not people from America, not people from Europe, not people from Asia; it’s you and me here in Nigeria. And if we fail to do what we should do, if we fail to say what we should say, when we should do it and when we should say it, we will be liable. We will be liable here, we will be liable hereafter. My prayer is that the responsibility that God has given to us, by keeping us alive, we will live up to it”.

Senfuye, who thanked God for adding another year to his years, told newsmen that having passed through thin and thick of life, he is going to sponsor a bill to the Ogun State House of Assembly for a day to be set aside as a thanksgiving day.

Join the conversation

Opinions