Nigeria now 143rd most peaceful country in the world for 2022

Nigeria has climbed three places from 146th to the 143rd position in the 2022 Global Peace Index out of 163 independent nations and territories, in a new index report released on Monday according to the level of peacefulness.

Nigeria ended 2021 on 146th place but has improved on the new ranking with the indicators including the Level of perceived criminality in a society, the number of internal security officers and police per 100,000 people and the number of homicides per 100,000 people.

Other indicators include the number of jailed population per 100,000 people, ease of access to small arms and light weapon, level of organised internal conflict and terrorist activities, among others.

The country at the top of the peace ranking is Iceland which is rated as the most peaceful country in the world, while New Zealand is ranked number 2, Ireland 3, Denmark 4, Austria 5, Portugal 6, Slovenia 7, Czechia 8, Singapore 9, with Japan taking the 10th position as the top ten most peaceful countries in the world.

African countries ahead of Nigeria in the ranking are Mauritius, 28, Ghana, 40, The Gambia, 45, Sierra Leone, 50, Equatorial Guinea, 59, Malawi, 65, Senegal, 70, Morocco, 74, Rwanda, 72, Liberia, 75, Gabon, 75, Angola, 78, Lesotho, 100, Mozambique, 122, and Namibia coming in at 68.

Others are Zambia, 56, Tunisia, 85, Tanzania, 86, Niger, 140, Burundi, 131, Benin Republic, 105, Botswana, 48, Republic of Congo, 111, Ivory Coast, 108, Cameroon, 142, Djibouti, 113, Algeria, 109, South Africa, 118, Egypt, 126, Eritrea, 132, Guinea, 123, Guinea Bissau, 110, Chad, 136, Togo, 102, Uganda, 121 and Zimbabwe,127.

However, Nigeria is ranked ahead of the likes of Mali which is at 150, Libya, 151, Burkina Faso, 146, Democratic Republic of Congo, 158, Central African Republic, 155, Ethiopia, 149, Sudan, 154, Somalia, 156, South Sudan, which is ranked at 159.

On the international scene, Afghanistan is ranked at 163, Yemen, 162, Syria, 161, Russia, 160, and South Sudan at 159, as the least peaceful countries in the world.

