Nigeria now Africa’s leading oil producer, as production hits 1.185 mb/d

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has revealed that Nigeria has regained its status as Africa’s leading oil producer.

OPEC in its Oil Market Report for December 2022 revealed that based on direct communication, Nigeria recorded 1.18 million barrels per day, the highest on record in seven months.

When the worth of crude oil produced is computed using the average price of $87 it averaged in the month, Nigeria produced $97 million in crude oil each day, or $3.09 billion (N1.33 trillion) in November.

READ ALSO:Crude oil price jumps in response to OPEC+ two million output cut

This is the highest among other African oil producers according to OPEC.

Based on secondary sources average Nigeria recorded 1.158 million barrels per day production in November 2022 ahead of Libya’s 1.31 mb/d.

OPEC report reads: “According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 28.83 mb/d in November 2022, lower by 744 tb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Nigeria and Angola, while production in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq declined.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now