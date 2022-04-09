Politics
Nigeria now country with highest number of IS attacks —Jihad Analytics
A report on Friday by a data processing agency on terrorism, Jihad Analytics, has revealed that Nigeria is now the country with the highest number of attacks by the Islamic State (IS), overtaking the likes of Iraq, Syria and other war-torn middle east countries.
According to the consultancy company which processes data on global and cyber jihad, “half of the attacks claimed by IS since the beginning of 2022 were in Africa, while the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), an affiliate of IS, is now more active in Nigeria.”
The Jihad Analytics data also showed that while Nigeria has recorded a total of 162 IS operations since January 2022, Iraq has recorded 120.
“Since the beginning of the year, the Islamic State has conducted half of its attacks in Africa.
“For the first time in the history of the jihadi group, Iraq is no longer the country where IS claims the highest number of operations: the group ISWAP is now more active in Nigeria,” the company said in the report.
Read also: Miyetti Allah dissociates itself from Jihadists’ threat to attack Delta
“Since it broke out from Boko Haram, ISWAP, has been terrorising Nigeria’s north-east, accounting for 75 percent of terrorist attacks in the region.
“Attacks by insurgents have resulted in the killing of thousands, while over two million people have been displaced in the region,” it added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...