Nigeria now experiencing second wave of Covid-19, LUTH doctors warn

Nigerians have been warned by Resident Doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH that the country is currently experiencing a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The warning was issued on Monday by the Resident Doctors who also informed that some patients discharged of Covid-19 in the past are coming down with the virus again.

President of ARD LUTH, Dr. Judith Jolayemi, who sounded the warning while briefing journalists said that the surge of recent Covid-19 infections suggests the country was in the middle of another pandemic.

Dr Jolayemi also advised institutions, and the government to return to the status quo by reinstating the previously initiated precautionary actions towards preventing the spread of Covid-19.

She said: “Schools after vacating this month maybe considered to remain closed until the epidemic curve begins to reverse. Government at all levels should continue to enforce laws regarding adherence to safety protocols, scale-up covid-19 testing, improve infrastructure and services across boarding including the airports and ensure the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines at the earliest time possible.

“The reality is that reopening of the airport is not the major factor but what we are doing to ourselves. When you want to access COVID-19 response, I think we have done a good job because compare to what was predicted and what is going on in other parts of the world. However, we can’t rest on our success because it’s not about how we started but how we end,” Dr Jolayemi added.

