Nigeria now generates 13,000MW —Minister of Power

The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, said on Wednesday Nigeria’s installed power generation capacity had increased from 8,000MW to 13,000MW in the last five years.

Mamman stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Power for the defence of the ministry’s 2021 budget proposal.

He also said the distribution system currently has the capacity to evacuate 5,500MW of power having grown from 4,500MW in 2015.

The minister said: “Under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the country’s grid power capacity has increased significantly from the time this administration took over in 2015 to date.

“During the period between 2015 to date, the sector has recorded successes and has faced challenges.

“In order to deliver this administration’s promise of providing stable and affordable power to Nigerians, a way forward was defined and supported by Mr. President’s political will.”

However, the committee expressed disappointment with the minister for not sanctioning the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) for alleged “gross irresponsibility in the execution of their contracts.”

