Nigeria on alert as COVID-19 cases rise in China, US

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ifedayo Adetifa, said on Monday the agency has been observing all countries with growing COVID-19 cases.

Adetifa stated this in an interview on “The World Today,” a programme on Channels Television.

The NDDC chief’s statement followed reports on the surge in China’s COVID-19 cases.

He noted that the United Kingdom and the United States had also recorded an increase in the number of pandemic cases.

The Federal Government had earlier ruled out the imposition of restrictions on passengers arriving in Nigeria from China.

Adetifa said: “When we look at the data, we are seeing upticks in cases, hospitalisation, and deaths in many countries in the world. The data shows an increase in cases in the UK, the US, China, and other countries.

“We are looking at risk across all countries where there is potentially travel to and fro Nigeria. The other thing we know is that there are concerns that there may be new variants; Omicron sub-variants that may also be contributing to the uptick in cases.

“I think what we need to highlight to citizens is that, as far as we are concerned at the NCDC and ministry of health, we are looking at all countries where there is a potential risk, not just the spotlight placed on China because of restrictions put in other places that also have an uptick in cases.

“It’s a rapidly evolving situation but we haven’t seen any reason to place restrictions.”

