Nigeria, others barred from attending hajj in Saudi over COVID-19 fears | Ripples Nigeria

For the second year running, citizens of Nigeria and other countries, who are not resident in Saudi Arabia will not be eligible for Hajj in the holy land.

The Saudi authorities announced the development in a statement on Saturday, saying that only citizens within the kingdom will observe this year’s Hajj.

“In the light of what the world is witnessing with the continuing developments of the pandemic Covid-19, and the emergence of new variations, Hajj 1442 will be limited to the residents and citizens from within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ONLY – (60,000).

“The Total Number of pilgrims this year is limited to ONLY 60,000 people, for residents of all nationalities and citizens inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

READ ALSO: ADAMAWA: 2019 Hajj fare reduced by N51, 000

“The health status of those wishing to register for Hajj 1442 must be from the following categories: a vaccinated person, a vaccinated person who has completed one dose and spent 14 days, or a vaccinated person recovering from the infection, ” the statement read.

More details later…

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions