'Nigeria plagued by poor leadership system,’ says ex-Aviation minister, Chidoka | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘Nigeria plagued by poor leadership system,’ says ex-Aviation minister, Chidoka
A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, warned on Thursday Nigeria would continue its gradual decline into mediocrity unless the potentials of its youths are adequately harnessed.
Chidoka, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Okafor, stated this in his speech at the 2021 Law Symposium held at the American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State.
The ex-minister, who highlighted the problems in Nigerian polity, the country is plagued by a leadership system that has been producing poor outcomes in all areas of governance.
He also charged the youths to halt the country’s slide into a failed state.
Chidoka said: “The youths must reengage with the country Nigeria to enable a change from progressive decline. They must use their population to elect a new leadership inspired by Naija to dismantle the constricting hold of the Nigerian State over its citizens.
Poor leadership cause of rising cases of violent crimes, poverty in northern Nigeria, ICPC boss says
“Nigeria the country is now dying due to a convergence of issues that has marked it as moribund, being plagued by a leadership system that is progressively producing poor outcomes in all areas of governance.
“Rising and unsustainable population growth has led to a youth bulge worsening the unemployment debacle; a collapsing educational system, a sad reminder of the continuous lowering of standards that the quota system has enabled and a national bureaucracy that has become a national albatross where the federal character has blunted the edges of our national institutions.”
By: Mayowa Oladeji
