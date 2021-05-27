'Nigeria plagued by poor leadership system,’ says ex-Aviation minister, Chidoka | Ripples Nigeria

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, warned on Thursday Nigeria would continue its gradual decline into mediocrity unless the potentials of its youths are adequately harnessed.

Chidoka, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Okafor, stated this in his speech at the 2021 Law Symposium held at the American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State.

The ex-minister, who highlighted the problems in Nigerian polity, the country is plagued by a leadership system that has been producing poor outcomes in all areas of governance.

He also charged the youths to halt the country’s slide into a failed state.

Chidoka said: “The youths must reengage with the country Nigeria to enable a change from progressive decline. They must use their population to elect a new leadership inspired by Naija to dismantle the constricting hold of the Nigerian State over its citizens.

“Nigeria the country is now dying due to a convergence of issues that has marked it as moribund, being plagued by a leadership system that is progressively producing poor outcomes in all areas of governance.

“Rising and unsustainable population growth has led to a youth bulge worsening the unemployment debacle; a collapsing educational system, a sad reminder of the continuous lowering of standards that the quota system has enabled and a national bureaucracy that has become a national albatross where the federal character has blunted the edges of our national institutions.”

By: Mayowa Oladeji

