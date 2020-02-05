Nigeria Police claim ‘250 Ansaru militants’ killed in Kaduna forest

At least 250 Ansaru fighters were killed on Wednesday after police raided the terror group hideouts in Kaduna.

The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement, said the terrorists opened fire on the police helicopter that raided their hideout.

He said the operation started in the early hours of the day in the terror group’s operational camp located in Kuduru forest, Birnin Gwari.

According to him, the militants used “sophisticated anti-aircraft rifles and GPMG” during the attack.

He said: “Commendably, the pilot and the co-pilot who demonstrated uncommon courage and expertise, successfully landed the aircraft at the Air Force Base, Kaduna without further incident.

“Both officers who sustained non-life threatening injuries are currently receiving treatment and are in stable condition.”

He said the operation was carried out by a combined team of operatives of Operation Puff Adder made up of the police mobile force (PMF), counter terrorism unit (CTU), special forces, intelligence response team (IRT), special tactical squad (STS) and special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

Mba added: “The operation was necessitated by actionable intelligence linking terror and criminal elements in the super camp to series of terror-related violence, kidnappings, gun-running, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes across the country.”

“Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police assures citizens of safety and sustained intelligence-led operations against bandits across the length and breadth of the nation. He has equally applauded the unparalleled bravery, commitment and dedication of the Police operatives currently conducting the special mission.”

