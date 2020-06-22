Nigeria Police dismisses cop who killed tricyclist over N100 bribe

The Nigeria Police on Monday dismissed one of its operatives in Adamawa State for allegedly killing a tricyclist who refused to give him N100 bribe.

The affected policeman, Corporal Richard Japheth, had on June 1, 2020 in Maiha Local Government Area allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old tricyclist, Arabo Dauda, for not giving a bribe of N100.

It was gathered that Dauda in his tricycle was crossing a police checkpoint with a gallon of petrol, when he encountered Japheth who allegedly fired his gun at him because he refused giving the N100 bribe, reportedly often offered by petrol-bearing passers-by.

Richard was arrested shortly after the incident and taken to the state Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Yola, where the police said investigation started on the incident.

A statement made by the Adamawa State Police Command on Monday, said that an investigation had revealed, that Japhet committed the crime, and that he has been dismissed from the police service to face the law.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said, “Yes, Richard Japheth has been dismissed from service. He’s currently in detention and will be charged to court for culpable homicide.”

