Latest Politics

Nigeria Police on red alert over rising tension between US & Iran

January 6, 2020
UN report says 64,000 Nigerians are killed yearly
By Ripples Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert over the growing tension between the United States and the government of Iran.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters said that the move to place the police on alert was a proactive measure following Intelligence reports over the recent killing of the Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani.

According to Mba, some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

The statement added that, “Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

READ ALSO: It will be good for Buhari to influence who succeeds him in 2023 —Bakare

“The Police Commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert Police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.”

Mba also said, the IGP has assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security, while warning all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!