Nigeria politics has been captured, dominated by selfish people —Jega

Former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Attahiru Jega, has bemoaned the domination of the country’s politics by a selfish few at the detriment of development.

Jega made this assertion on Saturday at the National Convention of the the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Abuja.

Advising the newly-elected NEC of the party, he said, “Nigeria politics has been captured and dominated, and in fact it’s even being destroyed by people who are self serving, who are not patriotic, who are visionless in terms of how this country can develop.

“It is very important that we all as members of this progressive party dedicate our efforts to ensuring that the electoral process brings out good people in elected positions in our country.

“It is important that as we move from this we rededicate our efforts and energies into building our party and in building our party contribute to progress and development in our country.

“As a registered political party with registered members, we have a unique opportunity given the history and the antecedents of this party, the PRP, to actually contest and win elections, so that we can bring good governance to our country.

“That is the only way that we can stop the brigandage, the recklessness and the destruction of our country by people who are self serving and only thinking of themselves, and are not thinking about our children or grandchildren or the future of our country,” Jega said.

Jega also urged them to go back to their respective wards, local governments and states to mobilise members for the party.

“Let us go back and enlighten, let us recruit members into our party and let us fill the good candidates so that we can really begin to change the trajectory of governance from bad to good as we move towards the 2023 elections.

“I call upon the newly elected executive at the national level to continue to do the good work that they have already been doing but to also ensure that they are inclusive, that they open opportunities for greater participation by all members into the affairs of our party.”

