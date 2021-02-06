Nigeria pushing to get COVID-19 vaccines by end of February — Onyeama

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said on Saturday the Federal Government was making efforts to get the COVID-19 vaccines to the country by the end of February.

Onyeama, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said Nigeria was expecting vaccines from China and a few other countries.

He said: “What we are engaging with China is in the area of vaccines for COVID-19, so we are also looking to import, to acquire significant vaccines from China and other partners too.

“I think in the short immediate time that is an area we will need China.

“They have cooperated with us on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other things in our COVID-19 response.

“So we are now at the stage of the vaccine and we are hoping that we can get some support from them in that area.

“There are different ways we are expecting to get the vaccines. We are looking at the bilateral way as a country and we are negotiating.

“Then we have the framework of the African Union collectively as a continent, they are also engagements to receive the vaccine.

“The African Union has made some headway, more than 400 million doses have been agreed on.

So we were hoping that at the end of January we would have started receiving the vaccines.

“But I think almost certainly by the middle of February we should receive the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

