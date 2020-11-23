Nigeria ranked 34th in Mo Ibrahim governance index for Africa

Nigeria is currently 34th out of 54 African countries in Mo Ibrahim Governance Index.

The Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) annual report examines the advancement in administration management of African countries taking in indices such as safety measures and the rule of law, participation and human rights, sustainable economic opportunity, and human development.

The report noted that 22 nations improved in foundations for “economic opportunity and development,” while Nigeria had been on a steady decline.

Read also: No African leader worthy of Mo Ibrahim award, for 2nd year running

It also noted that Africa’s most populous country and some others witnessed worsening “security and rule of law, rights and inclusion.”

In the report, the assessment mentioned the #EndSARS protest which turned violent following the shooting of protesters in Lagos.

The six top ranking countries mentioned in the report are Mauritius, Cape Verde, Seychelles, Tunisia, Botswana, and South Africa.

The Gambia, sitting at 16th, Ivory Coast, 18th, and Zimbabwe, 33rd, were among the five biggest movers while Somalia ranked number 54, recorded most improvement in the last 10 years despite security challenges precipitated by al-Shabaab militancy.

Join the conversation

Opinions