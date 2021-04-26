Nigeria ranked third-worst in governance index by Singapore group | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria has been ranked the third-worst country in good governance index by a group in Singapore.

In the inaugural Chandler Good Government (CGGI) Index released on Monday, Africa’s largest economy scored 0.319 points to rank 102 out of 104 countries considered in the report.

CGGI noted that the result reflected Nigeria’s strengths and weaknesses in institutions, laws, and leadership.

According to the group, 34 indicators which are organized into seven pillars – leadership and foresight, robust laws, and policies, strong institutions, financial stewardship, attractive marketplace, global influence and reputation; and helping people rise were the parameters used in arriving at the decision.

However, Mauritius, an Indian Ocean Island, was ranked first in Africa and 38th on the global scale with an Index score of 0.5670.

The CGGI is a measure of 104 governments’ effectiveness and capabilities in almost 90 percent of the world’s population.

