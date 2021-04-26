 Nigeria ranked third-worst in governance index by Singapore group | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Nigeria ranked third-worst in governance index by Singapore group

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nigeria plummets in World Happiness Index, drops 38 spots in six years

Nigeria has been ranked the third-worst country in good governance index by a group in Singapore.

In the inaugural Chandler Good Government (CGGI) Index released on Monday, Africa’s largest economy scored 0.319 points to rank 102 out of 104 countries considered in the report.

CGGI noted that the result reflected Nigeria’s strengths and weaknesses in institutions, laws, and leadership.

According to the group, 34 indicators which are organized into seven pillars – leadership and foresight, robust laws, and policies, strong institutions, financial stewardship, attractive marketplace, global influence and reputation; and helping people rise were the parameters used in arriving at the decision.

READ ALSO: Nigeria ranked 34th in Mo Ibrahim governance index for Africa

However, Mauritius, an Indian Ocean Island, was ranked first in Africa and 38th on the global scale with an Index score of 0.5670.

The CGGI is a measure of 104 governments’ effectiveness and capabilities in almost 90 percent of the world’s population.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 days ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 days ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports16 mins ago

Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race

Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Sports1 hour ago

Iheanacho inspires comeback win as Leicester make progress in top-four chase

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a wonder goal for Leicester City in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in...
Sports6 hours ago

Juventus, others get June 21 deadline to withdraw from ESL or face Serie A ban

The Italian Serie A has given clubs until June 21st to withdraw their involvement in any private competition or risk...
Sports12 hours ago

SportsBusiness: Usman pockets $1.5m after Masvidal win; Nadal, Man City also richer after triumphs

The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman reportedly pocketed a whooping $1.5million for defeating Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 welterweight fight...
Sports1 day ago

Onuachu, Dessers win Belgian Cup with Genk

Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers won the Belgian Cup with Genk after they emerged winners in...

Latest Tech News

Latest9 hours ago

OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
Latest2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
Latest4 days ago

USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
Latest5 days ago

Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators

The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Tech5 days ago

Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare

E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...