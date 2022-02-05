Nigeria re-elected into AU Security Council

Nigeria has been re-elected into the African Union Peace and Security Council for another three years.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said

Nigeria was re-elected into the council after polling 44 votes in the election held during the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 3.

The statement read: “Also elected for a three-year mandate alongside Nigeria, were Cameroon, Djibouti, Morocco, and Namibia. Elected for a two-year mandate were Burundi, Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana, Senegal, and the Gambia.

“Nigeria is the only country that has sustained the membership of the PSC since the inception of the Organ in 2004, following the Decision of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government dedicating a Seat of three-year term to Nigeria at every PSC election.

“This is in recognition of Nigeria’s sterling contributions to the maintenance of peace and security in Africa and beyond. It is in consonance with the AUPSC Protocol and without prejudice to the 2/3 votes standard requirement.

“The PSC is a standing decision-making organ of the African Union charged with responsibilities of conducting early warning and preventive diplomacy; facilitating peace-making; establishing peace-support operations; and, in certain circumstances, recommending intervention in Member States to promote peace, security, and stability.

“The PSC works in support of peace-building and post-conflict reconstruction as well as humanitarian action and disaster management. It is mandated to institute sanctions, and implement the AU’s common defence policy.

“The PSC also ensures the implementation of key conventions and instruments to combat international terrorism; promote coordination between regional mechanisms and the AU with respect to peace, security, and stability in Africa.”

