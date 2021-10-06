Business
Nigeria recorded N3.48tr deficit in six months – Budget Office
The Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N3.48 trillion in the first six months of this year as weak revenue and debt servicing continue to deprive Nigerians of much-needed capital spending, the Budget Office has revealed
In the 2021 second quarter and half year budget implementation report obtained by Ripples Nigeria from its website on Wednesday, the agency said the country recorded a fiscal deficit of N1.03 trillion in the first half of this year.
This, according to the Budget Office, was 42.46 percent higher than the projected half-year deficit of N2.44 trillion.
It was also higher than the N2.80 trillion deficit recorded in the first half of 2020.
The Budget Office stressed that the deficit was financed through domestic borrowing of N1.25 trillion, thereby reflecting a negative net financing of N2.23 trillion in the period under review.
The agency said the federal government earned N3.38 trillion in the first half of 2021.
The breakdown showed that the government made N1.66 trillion in the first quarter and N1.71 trillion in the second quarter of this year.
READ ALSO: Nigerian government recorded N1.29tn fiscal deficit in Q3 –CBN
On the sources of revenue, the report revealed that Nigeria realised N1.89 trillion from oil and N2.45 trillion from the non-oil sector in H1 2021.
However, only N2.31 billion was received from the revenue agencies to fund the 2021 budget.
On expenditure, the report revealed that the federal government spent N5.80 trillion in the first half of this year.
This represented a N42.24 billion or 0.73 percent increase over the N5.76 trillion projected revenue for the period.
The 2021 H1 expenditure was N888.67 billion or 18.07 percent higher than the N4.91trillion recorded as actual expenditure in the first half of 2020.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...