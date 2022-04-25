News
Nigeria recorded over 100,000 cases of cholera in 2021 – WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday Nigeria recorded more than 100,000 suspected cases of cholera in 2021.
The WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo, disclosed this at a training session on oral cholera vaccine request and campaign planning organised by the Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC).
The GTFCC is an agency of the WHO.
Mulombo acknowledged the role of the GTFCC and its Country Support Platform (CSP) in the global roadmap for cholera control, especially in endemic countries.
He said the agency had proved to be effective in the development of National Control Plans, which included vaccination and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) activities.
The WHO official said: “We are mindful of the support by different partners and donors through the WHO, for the response.
“This includes reactive vaccination with more than 1.7 million persons vaccinated with two doses each of Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) in Bauchi, Jigawa, Yobe, and Zamfara states.
“We believe that the recently approved GTFCC application for Nigeria will significantly mitigate the risk of and upsurge of cholera cases during this rainy season.
“The application covers approximately nine million doses of OCV to implement two campaigns in 14 local government areas in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory.”
He stressed the need for speedy shipment and allocation of the vaccines to ensure early vaccination of cholera in the country.
