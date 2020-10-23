Latest Politics

Nigeria records 138 new covid-19 infections, two deaths

October 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday recorded 138 new cases and two more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, according to official figures.

In its daily update posted on Twitter, the disease control agency NCDC stated that out of the over 61,000 infections so far, 56,985 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

Read also: 118 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 61,558. Deaths 1,125; discharges 56,697

The 138 new cases were reported from 13 states – Katsina (44), Lagos (35), Kwara (15), Kaduna (13), Plateau (7), Imo (6), Adamawa (5) Rivers (4), Yobe (3), Ogun (2), Oyo (2), Osun (1), FCT (1).

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */