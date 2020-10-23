Nigeria records 138 new covid-19 infections, two deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday recorded 138 new cases and two more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, according to official figures.

In its daily update posted on Twitter, the disease control agency NCDC stated that out of the over 61,000 infections so far, 56,985 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

The 138 new cases were reported from 13 states – Katsina (44), Lagos (35), Kwara (15), Kaduna (13), Plateau (7), Imo (6), Adamawa (5) Rivers (4), Yobe (3), Ogun (2), Oyo (2), Osun (1), FCT (1).

