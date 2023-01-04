Nigeria records 35 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases in the last week of December 2022.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the development in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The breakdown of the confirmed cases revealed the following: the Federal Capital Territory (22), Lagos (10), Delta (2), and Plateau (1).

The cases, according to the NCDC, were recorded between December 24 and December 30 last year.

The new infections increased Nigeria’s COVID caseload to 266,450 and 3,155 deaths since the country recorded its index case on February 14, 2022.

The NCDC revealed that 3,451 people were currently down with the virus, while 259,841 people had been treated and discharged nationwide.

