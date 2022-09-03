News
Nigeria records 48 new monkeypox cases in 3 weeks
Nigeria has recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in the last three weeks.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the development in a post on its website on Saturday.
The cases, according to the agency, were recorded in 16 states between August 8 and August 14.
Lagos State topped the list of new infections with 15 cases, while Abia and Ogun recorded five cases each.
Benue, Edo, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had three cases each; Bayelsa and Ondo had two cases each, while Cross River, Anambra, Gombe, Imo, Katsina, Oyo and Osun recorded one case each.
READ ALSO: WHO declares monkeypox global health emergency
The NCDC added that the latest infections raised the number of cases in Nigeria since the beginning of the year to 220 with 29 states affected.
“Out of the 220 infections, males accounted for 144 cases, while females had 76.
“Four monkeypox deaths had so far been recorded in four states – Delta, Lagos, Ondo and Akwa Ibom.
“12 persons have been killed by monkeypox in Nigeria since September 2017,” it stated.
