Nigeria records 643 new cases of COVID-19, total cases now 34,257 with 760 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night announced 643 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The new cases takes Nigeria’s tally of the global pandemic to 34,257 with 760 deaths.

The NCDC stated this on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 15th of July 2020, 643 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 34259 cases have been confirmed, 13999 cases have been discharged and 760 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 643 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (230), Oyo (69), FCT (51), Edo (43), Osun (35), Rivers (30), Ebonyi (30), Kaduna (28), Ogun (27), Ondo (23), Plateau (20), Benue (17), Enugu (16), Imo (10), Delta (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (2), Kebbi (1), Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.

