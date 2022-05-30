Nigeria records first monkeypox death in 2022 as cases reach 21

Nigeria has recorded its first death from monkeypox this year.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that usually appears that as a mild self-limiting illness.

The disease does not spread easily among people with most victims recovering within a few weeks. However, severe illness can occur in some individuals.

The deceased, according to the agency, was a 40-year-old patient who had underlying co-morbidity and was on immunosuppressive medications.

The NCDC added that Nigeria has 21 confirmed cases of monkeypox in nine states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as of May 28

The breakdown of the cases shows the following: Adamawa (5), Lagos (4), Bayelsa (2), Delta (2), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Imo (1), and Rivers (1).

