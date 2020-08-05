Nigeria records highest power generation peak of 5,377MW

The Transmission of Nigeria (TCN) said on Wednesday the country’s power generation scaled its record high of 5,377 Megawatts (MW) on August 1.

The TCN, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the country attained the new landmark at 21:30 hours on Saturday.

It said: “The TCN hereby states that it has recorded an enhanced all-time peak generation of 5,377.8 MW on 01/08/2020 at 21:30hrs.”

“The new peak, which surpasses the previous one recorded on 07/02/2019 by 2.8MW, was successfully transmitted to distribution load centres nationwide.”

Erratic power supply is a perennial problem in Africa’s most populous country where just 56.5 percent of the citizens have access to electricity.

A simulation conducted by TCN in December revealed that the country’s transmission infrastructures had the capacity to share 8,100MW of electricity across various distribution networks.

The umbrella body for power generators in Nigeria, the Association of Power Generation Companies, said recently that the installed capacity stands at 13,000MW with only 7,600MW available for power generation.

Data from the National Bureau of Statics showed that the electricity distribution companies (DisCoS) have the ability to supply 5,500MW to over 10 million electricity consumers across Nigeria.

