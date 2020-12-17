Nigeria records highest single-day tally as 1,145 fresh infections take total COVID-19 caseload to 76,207. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest single-day tally after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,145 fresh COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country.

The centre, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 23 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,201 as of Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 76,207.

Meanwhile, 67,110 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (459), FCT (145), Kaduna (138), Plateau (80), Katsina (70), Gombe (52), Niger (31), Kano (23), Bayelsa (21), Bauchi (18), Ondo (18), Rivers (17), Ogun (12), and Oyo (12).

Others are – Edo (8), Nasarawa (8), Ebonyi (7), Osun (6), Ekiti (5), Kebbi (5), Borno (4), Jigawa (3), Akwa Ibom (2), and Anambra (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 76,207.

“Discharged: 67,110 AND Deaths: 1,201.”

