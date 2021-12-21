News
Nigeria restores Emirates Airlines flight schedule as tension cools
The Federal Government has restored the Emirates Airlines’ 21 weekly passenger flights to Nigeria.
In a letter written to Emirates on Tuesday, the Ministry of Aviation, said the airlines would operate one daily flight to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and two to Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.
Following a diplomatic tension between Nigeria and United Arab Emirates (UAE), the federal government reduced Emirates flights to one in Abuja.
The decision was in response to UAE’s decision to cut Air Peace flights from Nigeria to Dubai to one.
But the Middle East nation had restored the Nigerian air carrier to its three flights schedule.
READ ALSO: Emirates Airlines resumes operations as Nigeria, UAE resolve differences
The statement read: “Following further consultations with various stakeholders and the letter from Dubai CAA with reference number DCAA/JASA/N-3/016 dated 17″ December 2021 offering Air Peace Airlines daily slots at Dubai Airports (DXB), I wish to inform you the reinstatement of the Ministerial approval of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule.”
“This approval is predicated on compliance with the Dubai Travel Protocol as released by Dubai Airports on Friday 26th November 2021 as it affects passengers traveling from Nigeria to UAE.”
