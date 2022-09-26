Nigeria restores power grid after partial collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored the national grid after its partial collapse on Monday.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

She said the national grid experienced partial system disturbance due to a sudden drop in system frequency at 10:51 a.m. on Monday.

The incident was the first since June 13, and the seventh this year.

READ ALSO:Nigeria’s power grid collapses for 7th time in 2022 over electricity workers’ strike

“Mbah said: “The restoration of the affected grid commenced immediately at 11:55 a.m. with Osogbo/Ihovbor, followed by Jebba/Osogbo, Kainji/Jebba, Benin/Onitsha, Shiroro/Kaduna, Shiroro/Katampe and Alaoji/Ikot-Ekpene.

Others are Lokoja/Gwagwalada, Odukpani/Ikot Ekpene, Benin/Omotosho, Oke-Aro/Ikeja west, Egbin/Oke-Aro and Kaduna/Kano.

“The grid restoration has almost been completed. The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) regrets any inconveniences caused by the incident.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now