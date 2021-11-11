‘Nigeria risks FIBA ban for mixing politics and basketball’

Nigeria may be thrown out of international basketball due to the continued interference of the Federal Government in the internal governance of basketball in Nigeria.

Should the tussle between the Ministry of Youth and Sports development and the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) continue, the country might miss out on the FIBA Men’s World Cup qualifiers holding this November.

Many concerned Nigerians are uncertain about the future of the game over the activities of the government-backed Taskforce recently announced to run the affairs of the NBBF pending its election which the government indefinitely postponed.

Amongst those who share this sentiment is Head Coach of Heritage Basketball Academy, John Preye.

Preye’s argument was based on government’s decision to take over the duties of the NBBF, with plans to organize the Men’s Final 8 of the Men’s Premier Basketball league and also taking charge of D’Tigers and D’Tigress.

Reacting to the developments, Preye said the game of basketball would be plunged into a fresh round of crisis if world basketball governing body, FIBA, decides to wield the stick.

“I am really worried because Nigeria stands the risk of a ban by FIBA over this unwholesome government interference which negates Article 9.10 of FIBA General Statutes,” Preye was quoted by NBBF media

“How can you take over the duties of an existing board when there’s obviously no vacuum in the administration? Nigerians should know whom to hold responsible if FIBA’s hammer falls on us. I tell you, there is so much bad blood and dirty politics in the basketball family in Nigeria.”

Recall that the NBBF general election had been slated to hold on the last Saturday of October, before the Sports Ministry postponed it indefinitely.

The NBBF board, led by Musa Kida, had insisted on continuing with the election but later softledalled to settle all disputes before the election will hold.

The Ministry would later go on to dissolve the caretaker board of the NBBF, and as it stands, basketball federation in Nigeria has no leadership. Officially.

