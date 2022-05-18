Politics
Nigeria runs extortionist politics —Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani, a former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has branded politics in Nigeria as purely extortionist.
The former lawmaker lamented the extravagant processes undergone by people seeking elective positions in the country.
Sani, who spoke in the context of the fees charged by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and other political parties in the country, noted that Nigeria was trapped in existential political troubles.
Read also :Shehu Sani knocks Nigerian politicians for being too obsessed with power
According to him, processes mandating aspirants to pay for purchase and submission of expression of interest forms, venue for primaries, interest of delegates and others derail the country from necessary priorities.
Shehu Sani, in a tweet on Wednesday, condemned the processes, stressing they are illicit checkpoints to power.
He wrote: “Pay for form. Pay for submission of form. Pay for screening. Pay or contribute for venue and logistics for primaries. Pay delegates. I am not supposed to write this but I have to. Extortionist gateways or checkpoints to power.”
