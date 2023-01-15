Nigeria safe in stingy man’s hands, Obi fires back at Tinubu over ‘stingy’ comment

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has knocked his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over his recent comment branding the former Anambra State Governor as a stingy man unfit to govern Nigeria.

Tinubu had during a campaign outing in Akure, Ondo State, berated Obi and described his leadership philosophy as inimical to Nigeria’s development.

“All Obi could do was boast that he saved money. But I tell you it is a wicked parent that holds money in his hand yet allows his children to starve. My people, you cannot entrust your future or that of our nation to Mr Sell Everything Atiku or Mr Stingy Obi. But you can trust Mr Progressive Good Governance Tinubu!”, Tinubu had said.

Obi, who addressed supporters during a campaign rally in Akure, Ondo state capital on Saturday, said the country would be better off in the hands of a prudent president.

The former Anambra State governor insisted Nigeria must be rescued from wasteful politicians holding it to ransom for years.

I was quoted out of context, Peter Obi reacts to viral video of him speaking about Tinubu

Obi cautioned Nigerians against voting candidates in the forthcoming elections based on ethnicity, religion and other primordial sentiments.

He said: “Yes they said l am stingy, but we are not out to steal the nation’s wealth but all we want to do is to use the nation’s money for our people and development of this country.

“They said that I’m stingy, we want stingy people now so that we can keep the money. We want to make sure we use your money to transform the country.

“This election that is coming now, don’t vote for anybody because of the tribe but vote for someone that will move the country forward.

“This election is about character and people we can trust. Everybody knows the schools my running mate and I attended. You all know our age, our schools and everything about us. Our backgrounds are known.’’

