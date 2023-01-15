Politics
Nigeria safe in stingy man’s hands, Obi fires back at Tinubu over ‘stingy’ comment
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has knocked his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over his recent comment branding the former Anambra State Governor as a stingy man unfit to govern Nigeria.
Tinubu had during a campaign outing in Akure, Ondo State, berated Obi and described his leadership philosophy as inimical to Nigeria’s development.
“All Obi could do was boast that he saved money. But I tell you it is a wicked parent that holds money in his hand yet allows his children to starve. My people, you cannot entrust your future or that of our nation to Mr Sell Everything Atiku or Mr Stingy Obi. But you can trust Mr Progressive Good Governance Tinubu!”, Tinubu had said.
Obi, who addressed supporters during a campaign rally in Akure, Ondo state capital on Saturday, said the country would be better off in the hands of a prudent president.
The former Anambra State governor insisted Nigeria must be rescued from wasteful politicians holding it to ransom for years.
READ ALSO:I was quoted out of context, Peter Obi reacts to viral video of him speaking about Tinubu
Obi cautioned Nigerians against voting candidates in the forthcoming elections based on ethnicity, religion and other primordial sentiments.
He said: “Yes they said l am stingy, but we are not out to steal the nation’s wealth but all we want to do is to use the nation’s money for our people and development of this country.
“They said that I’m stingy, we want stingy people now so that we can keep the money. We want to make sure we use your money to transform the country.
“This election that is coming now, don’t vote for anybody because of the tribe but vote for someone that will move the country forward.
“This election is about character and people we can trust. Everybody knows the schools my running mate and I attended. You all know our age, our schools and everything about us. Our backgrounds are known.’’
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...