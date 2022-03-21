Nigeria scraps compulsory COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers

The Federal Government said on Monday fully vaccinated inbound travellers would no longer be required to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test.

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at the committee’s national briefing in Abuja.

He added that travellers would henceforth be subjected to rapid antigen test at the airport by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The rapid antigen test, according to Mustapha, will be conducted within the arrival hall of the airport, and at free of charge for all travellers.

The compulsory PCR test which cost between N45,000 to N65,000 had attracted complaints from many travellers in the country.

Mustapha, however stated that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated passengers would still be mandated to take the COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure or do a Day 2 and day 7 test on arrival.

The directive would take effect from April 4.

He said: “The PSC has reviewed these situations around the world and applies such to the situation in Nigeria and have revised the International Travel Protocols, which should come into effect on Monday, 4th April, 2022 as follows:

“Inbound (fully vaccinated) passengers arriving in Nigeria will no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 Test;

“On arrival, for fully vaccinated passengers, a sample will be taken at the airport for rapid antigen test by the NCDC within the arrival hall of the airport;

“Passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated shall take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, or do a Day 2 and day 7 test on arrival. Such passengers will be expected to pay for their PCR tests through the travel platform;

“Fully vaccinated passengers will not be charged for arrival rapid antigen tests at the airport;

“Rules that apply to fully vaccinated adults also apply to children aged 10 – 18 years; they will not be required to have pre-arrival PCR tests but will have a sample taken at the arrival hall but not charged.”

