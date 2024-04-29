Business
Nigeria secures $600m investment from A.P Moller-Maersk to expand port infrastructure
The Presidency said on Sunday President Bola Tinubu has secured a $600 million investment from Danish shipping and logistics firm A.P Moller-Maersk to expand infrastructure in Nigerian ports.
This development, according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, was announced by the Chairman of A.P Moller-Maersk, Mr. Robert Maersk Uggla.
He said the decision was made during a meeting with President Tinubu on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
“We have seen a significant opportunity for Nigeria to cater for larger container ships. Historically, most of the West African coasts are already served by smaller ships. Currently, we see an opportunity to deploy larger ships to Nigeria. To achieve this, we need to expand the port infrastructure, especially in Lagos, where we need a bigger hub for logistics services. The growth potential is hard to quantify,” Ngelale quoted Uggla as saying.
READ ALSO:Tinubu to Samsung: Nigeria’s ingenuity with your technology will create limitless opportunities
“We believe in Nigeria, and we will invest $600 million in existing facilities and make the ports accommodating for bigger ships.”
On his part, Tinubu appreciated the firm for its contributions to the Nigerian economy.
“We appreciate your business and the contribution you have made and continue to make to our country’s economy over time. We do not take our partners for granted. A bet on Nigeria is a winning bet. It is also a bet that rewards beyond what is obtainable elsewhere,” Tinubu said.
“More investment opportunities are available, and my government has worked on various reforms to encourage investments. We need to encourage more opportunities for revenue expansion and minimize trans-shipments from larger ships to smaller ships.”
By:Babajide Okeowo
