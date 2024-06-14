Nigeria secures approval for $2.25bn loan from World Bank – Edun

Nigeria has received the approval of two major “financial support packages” from the World Bank totalling $2.25 billion, Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, has disclosed.

This development was announced in a statement by Mohammed Manga, the ministry’s director of information and public relations.

He noted that this is part of President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to stabilise the economy, reposition it for sustained and inclusive growth, and provide urgent support to the poor and vulnerable.

“The approved operations include $1.5 billion for the Nigeria Reforms for Economic Stabilization to Enable Transformation (RESET) Development Policy Financing Program (DPF) and $750 million for the Nigeria Accelerating Resource Mobilization Reforms (ARMOR) Program-for-Results (PforR),” the statement reads.

“The combined total of $2.25 billion will provide essential financial and technical support as the government continues to address economic distortions.”

Additionally, Manga said the support package will assist Nigeria in its long-term goal of increasing non-oil revenues and securing oil revenues to ensure fiscal sustainability and the delivery of quality public services.

He said ‘RESET’ aims to strengthen Nigeria’s economic policy framework, create fiscal space, and protect the poor and vulnerable.

The statement also noted that ‘Armor PforR’ supports tax and excise reforms, improves tax revenue and customs administration, and safeguards oil revenues.

READ ALSO:Nigeria seeks $500m loan from World Bank for rural roads

Reacting to the approval, Edun welcomed the support of the World Bank.

“We have undertaken bold and necessary reforms to restore macroeconomic stability and put Nigeria on a path to sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

“These reforms will create quality jobs and economic opportunities for all Nigerians.

“We welcome the support of the RESET and ARMOR programs as we further consolidate and implement our policy reforms, consistent with accelerating investment and using public resources more sustainably to achieve our development goals”, Edun said.

On his part, Ousmane Diagana, the World Bank vice-president for Western and Central Africa, lauded the country’s efforts in reforming the financial sector.

“Nigeria’s comprehensive macro-fiscal reforms are placing the country on a new path that can stabilize the economy and lift people out of poverty.

“It is essential to maintain the momentum of these reforms and continue to provide support to the poor and vulnerable to mitigate the impact of the cost-of-living crisis”, Diagana said.

The World Bank vice-president said the financing package will strengthen the World Bank’s strong partnership with Nigeria and support efforts to rejuvenate the economy and expedite poverty reduction, serving as an example for Africa.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now