Nigeria secures €25m grant for construction of key bridges

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works, has secured a €25 million grant from the Netherlands for the construction of 28 priority bridges across the country.

This agreement was finalized after a meeting on Friday, between Minister of Works David Umahi and a team of investors led by the Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Oluremi Oliyide.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media, Orji Uchenna Orji, the Minister of Works, David Umahi finalised discussions with investors from the Netherlands to obtain the grant for the construction of priority bridges in the country.

He said the grant is pending final discussion with Janson Bridging International, Netherlands, and documentation processes with the Ministry of Finance.

The statement read, “The Minister of Works, David Umahi has finalised discussions with investors from the Netherlands to attract a grant of €25m for the construction of priority bridges in Nigeria.”

Continuing, the Minister assured the team of the positive disposition of the Federal Government towards accessing international interventions from donor agencies and other development partners to address the infrastructural deficits inhibiting economic development in Nigeria.

He said, “We have a number of projects that we can do together. But I think the best thing to do is to conclude this one, which is a grant, then get the process started, and at the point of agreement and project selection, we shall refer to Mr. President for his approval”

