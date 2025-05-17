Connect with us

Sports

Nigeria secures first mixed doubles victory at 2025 ITTF World Champs

Published

13 hours ago

on

Nigeria has marked a significant milestone at the 2025 ITTF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, by clinching its first win in the Mixed Doubles event.

The dynamic duo of Olajide Omotayo and Rabiat Ayoola staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Egypt’s Mahmoud Helmy and Fathy Hend 3-2 in the Round of 64.

The prestigious tournament, which commenced on Saturday, May 17, features over 300 athletes from more than 70 member associations competing across five individual events: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

Read Also: Aruna, Goda set to kick off campaign at 2025 ITTF World Champs

The competition will span nine days in the vibrant city of Doha.

Despite a shaky start, losing the first two sets 9-11 and 7-11, Omotayo and Ayoola displayed remarkable resilience.

They rallied back to take the next three sets 11-6, 12-10, and 11-7, sealing a hard-fought 3-2 victory and advancing to the second round of the Mixed Doubles category.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

11 − 2 =


 

Investigations

Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...