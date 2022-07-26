Nigeria seeking to co-host 2025 AFCON with Benin Republic —Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has revealed that there is a possibility of Nigeria co-hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Pinnick said Nigeria could co-host the continental flagship event with neighboring Benin Republic.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Nigeria had co-hosted the AFCON with Ghana during the 2000 edition, which Cameroon won.

Speaking to Journalists on Tuesday, Pinnick stated that Nigeria was already working on a bid with Benin Republic to host the 2025 showpiece.

He said that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) was likely to withdraw the hosting right of the 2025 competition from Guinea.

Read Also: SportsBusiness: CAF increases AWCON prize money to US$2.4million

“We are putting a bid together for a co-hosting of the tournament with the Benin Republic,” said Pinnick

“The Minister of Sports has given his endorsement on the bidding.

“It is high time Nigeria hosted an international tournament because there are many advantages attached to hosting of such competitions.

“There are many countries bidding for the competition; we are confident of getting the nod from CAF.

”We are working with the ministry of sports to ensure that Nigeria gets the hosting right.”

The biennial competition was last hosted by Cameroon, with Senegal standing as the reigning champions. The next edition will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now