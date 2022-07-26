Sports
Nigeria seeking to co-host 2025 AFCON with Benin Republic —Pinnick
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has revealed that there is a possibility of Nigeria co-hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Pinnick said Nigeria could co-host the continental flagship event with neighboring Benin Republic.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Nigeria had co-hosted the AFCON with Ghana during the 2000 edition, which Cameroon won.
Speaking to Journalists on Tuesday, Pinnick stated that Nigeria was already working on a bid with Benin Republic to host the 2025 showpiece.
He said that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) was likely to withdraw the hosting right of the 2025 competition from Guinea.
“We are putting a bid together for a co-hosting of the tournament with the Benin Republic,” said Pinnick
“The Minister of Sports has given his endorsement on the bidding.
“It is high time Nigeria hosted an international tournament because there are many advantages attached to hosting of such competitions.
“There are many countries bidding for the competition; we are confident of getting the nod from CAF.
”We are working with the ministry of sports to ensure that Nigeria gets the hosting right.”
The biennial competition was last hosted by Cameroon, with Senegal standing as the reigning champions. The next edition will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.
