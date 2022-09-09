Nigeria sinking into anarchy; insecurity, economic downturn choking citizens —Cleric

A cleric, Prof Sunday Olaleye has declared that Christians, particularly Baptist members cannot pretend not to know what is happening in the country, and that the church cannot be isolated from it.

Speaking while declaring open the 2022 edition of the annual Deacons Retreat in Bowen University, Iwo, he said that, “Our country is sinking into anarchy, insecurity, economic downturn, discrimination in all sectors, etc, are choking the citizens”.

According to him, “Christians have suffered more in this genocide that has befallen this country. Killings everywhere across the six geopolitical regions of the country. No time has this country been so divided like we are experiencing today” .

Olaleye, who is the National Chairman of the Nigerian Baptist Convention Deacons Fellowship, opined that, “All these are by bi-products of poor leadership in a country that God has so blessed with human, physical and mineral resource” .

He lamented that, “The Educational system is in shambles, the public universities have been shut down since February, 2022. Many primary and secondary schools in the Northern region totally closed down and the children are on the street that might end up as future terrorists if there is no intervention.

“As Deacons, at our various levels, both within the church and in our circular life, we owe it a duty to provide quality leadership in the fear of God. I urge everybody that no one should sit on the fence, get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC), and vote for God and your conscience. Don’t trade off your right for anything”.

He stressed that, “Whether we like it or not, God has done so much for us, fighting both visible and invincible battles, providing, guiding, shielding, lifting and upholding us”.

The theme for the 2022 retreat is ‘Deacons Entering into Newness with Praise and Thanksgiving-Psalm 100:4’.

According to him, ” With the myriad of problems confronting us as a country it sounds difficult for us to praise and give thanks, but with a new mindset and understanding of the power therein, the theme is timely. We have fought wars, we have been petitioning, it is time to praise and give thanks”.

