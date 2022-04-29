Nigeria sits third as private wealth in Africa hits $2.1trn

The total private wealth currently held on the African continent has hit $2.1 trillion and is expected to rise by 38% over the next 10 years.

This is according to the latest 2022 Africa Wealth Report released by Henley & Partners in partnership with New World Wealth.

The report reveals that Africa’s ‘Big 5’ private wealth markets — South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, and Kenya — together account for over 50% of the continent’s total wealth.

It noted that there are currently 136,000 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) with a private wealth of USD 1 million or more living in Africa, along with 305 centi-millionaires with USD 100 million or more, and 21 US dollar billionaires.

South Africa is home to over twice as many HNWIs as any other African country, while Egypt now has the most billionaires.

Mauritius has the highest wealth per capita in Africa, at USD 34,500, followed by South Africa at USD 10,970 and Namibia at USD 9,320.

Read also: Nigeria to lose out from oil dollars, as OPEC+ raises production level

The Africa Wealth Report is the continent’s annual benchmark for private wealth research and is now in its 7th year, providing a comprehensive review of the wealth sector in Africa, including trends among HNWIs, the luxury market, and wealth management.

Andrew Amoils, Head of Research at New World Wealth, says “Africa is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing markets, including Rwanda, Uganda, and Mauritius. We forecast private wealth growth of over 60% in all three countries in the next decade, driven by especially strong performance in the technology and professional services sectors.”

Dominic Volek, Head of Private Clients at Henley & Partners, adds that there are already well-established wealth hubs on the continent, including South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco.

“Strong growth in private wealth of over 50% is also predicted in Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, and Zambia over the next 10 years. HNWIs in Africa are extremely mobile and their movements provide valuable insights into future economic trends in each country.”

Mauritius is the fastest-growing wealth market in Africa, with projected growth of 80% over the next decade.

This will also make it one of the fastest growing high-income markets in the world, together with Australia, Malta, New Zealand, and Switzerland.

Africa’s two wealthiest cities are in South Africa — Johannesburg is the wealthiest, with total private wealth of USD 239 billion, while Cape Town in second place has USD 131 billion.

Cairo follows closely behind with USD 128 billion, and Lagos is in 4th position with USD 97 billion in privately held wealth.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now