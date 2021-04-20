Nigeria/S'Korea trade volume drops 74% in two years - FG | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria/S’Korea trade volume drops 74% in two years – FG
The Federal Government of Nigeria on Tuesday, said the trade volume between Nigeria and the Republic of South Korea declined by 74 per cent within a two-year period.
Specifically, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, said the volume of trade between both countries dropped from $5m in 2018 to $1.3m in 2019.
In a statement issued in Abuja by his media aide, Ifedayo Sayo, after the minister hosted the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, Adebayo sat ted his displeasure about the development and called for an improvement going forward.
He disclosed that Nigeria and South korea shared strong economic and investment ties with over 20 Korean companies presently operating in Nigeria , including Samsung and Hyundai Heavy Industries, among others.
The minister stressed the need for the South Korean embassy, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his ministry to collaborate towards boosting the volume of trade between the two countries.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt warns of declining revenues, urges states to improve IGR
He called on Korean investors to take advantage of the Nigeria’s involvement in the African Continental Free Trade Zone to invest in the country, to have a better access to the large market on the African continent.
Also, he urged the ambassador to encourage investors from South Korea to invest in the new special economic zones established by the ministry in each of the six geographical zones across the country.
Meanwhile, the Korean ambassador promised to deepen the trade relations between the two countries and assured the minister that he would support government programmes.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Spurs appoint 29-yr-old Mason as Mourinho replacement for rest of season
Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ryan Mason as the head coach of the club for the rest of...
SportsBusiness: After confirming ESL participation, Juve and Man Utd shares jump
Despite the mixed reactions trailing the proposed European Super League, some of the clubs involved in the breakaway league are...
Madrid president Perez says breakaway Super League created to ‘save football’
President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez has told those who care to listen that the creation of the European Super...
New 36-team UEFA Champions League format agreed, to begin 2024
The plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League have been agreed on Monday by the European football governing body, UEFA....
Tottenham sack Mourinho, entire coaching staff after 17 months in charge
Jose Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge at the...
Latest Tech News
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...