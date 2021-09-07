Business
Nigeria spends N140.6bn importing fish, salt from China, Niger, others in H1 21
Nigerians love of all things foreign was on full display in the first half of the year, with billions of Naira spent on importing fish, and salt from ten different countries.
This is despite Nigeria’s rich water resources with many of its 36 states named after rivers.
For clarity, over 800km of coastline is attributed to Nigeria indicating the potentials of its maritime power.
Despite this abundance, data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics by Ripples Nigeria on Monday shows the country spent N123.8 billion in fish import and N16.8 billion importing salt.
This is contained in the foreign trade report released by NBS on Sunday.
According to the report fishes worth N48.28 billion was imported in first quarter and another N75.44 billion imported in the second quarter.
The types of Fishes imported include Blue whitings, mackerel, Jack mackerels, Herrings.
READ ALSO: Nigeria imports N30bn worth of fish in three months
The fishes were brought into the country from Russia, Netherlands, Irelan, Poland, Faroe Islands, Chile, Ireland, Lithuania, Mauritania and Japan.
Blue whiting worth N62.4 billion was imported, Herrings imports amount to N35.53 billion, and Mackerel fishes were imported for N25.75 billion in the first half of the year.
The biggest import was recorded in Q1 when blue whiting fishes worth N27.23 billion was imported from Russia.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...