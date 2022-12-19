Nigeria star says Eagles would’ve reached semi in just-concluded World Cup

Nigeria international, John Noble has expressed confidence in the current set of players in the Nigerian national man’s football team, the Super Eagles.

Noble said the team would have been able to reach the semifinal of the just-concluded World Cup which held in Qatar.

The Eagles failed to reach the World Cup finals after losing the ticket to Ghana following a draw in favour of the Black Stars in the playoffs.

Of the five teams that represented Africa in Qatar, Morocco were the only team to reach the quarterfinals, and they even went on to seal a semifinal berth.

But Noble has stated that the Super Eagles were of similar quality.

“If the Super Eagles had the opportunity to play at the World Cup this year it would have been a different thing all together,” the 29-year-old said on Brila FM.

“The players were ready and wanted to give their best especially those who have never been to the World Cup.

“If Nigeria had qualified it would have been a different story because I believe in the spirit in the camp and I believe Nigeria would have gotten to the semi-final.“

Noble, who currently plays for Enyimba and had been with the Eagles since 2017, was part of the squad to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

