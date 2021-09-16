Sports
Nigeria stay 34th, England overtake France to go third in latest FIFA rankings
The Super Eagles of Nigeria maintained the 34th position in the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday.
The Gernot Rohr men had dropped to 34 in the previous rankings following their winless run, but maintained the spot this time following victories.
Nigeria played two competitive matches this month, winning 2-0 against Liberia in Lagos and 2-1 against Cape Verde in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.
The Eagles stay on fifth position in Africa.
Senegal are Africa’s highest ranked team as they are in 20th place in the world, Tunisia are in 25th, AFCON champions Algeria are 30th and Morocco in 33rd.
In the world, Belgium remain in top spot, while Brazil are second place.
The Three Lions of England are up to third after overtaking world champions France, equalling their highest ever position which they attained in September 2012.
Following their defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final in July, England beat Hungary and Andorra 4-0 in World Cup qualifying earlier this month before drawing with Poland.
The next FIFA world ranking will be released on 21 October 2021. The rankings rankings were first introduced in December 1992.
