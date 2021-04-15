Nigeria still Africa's premier economy, top investment destination, APC replies PDP | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigeria still Africa’s premier economy, top investment destination, APC replies PDP
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has boasted that Nigeria remained Africa’s biggest economy and top investment destination.
Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja.
Akpanudoedehe was reacting to the insinuation that Twitter’s decision to cite its African operations in Ghana was caused by bad governance in Nigeria.
He said that Nigeria’s current status as Africa’s largest economy was attained under President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.
”And that our industrious citizens were the ultimate beneficiaries.”
READ ALSO: No decision yet on zoning for 2023 elections, NWC offices —APC
Akpanudoedehe said decisions of private concerns particularly businesses, on where to cite operations were their exclusive preserve and should not be an issue.
“However, for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that mocks the country and its citizens over what it celebrates as missed business prospects, does not mean well and should definitely not be considered as a governance option.
“It is exhausting and depressing highlighting PDP’s ignominious past,” he said.
Akpanudoedehe said the APC would rather consolidate and focus on how Nigeria was finally getting it right under Buhari.
He wondered how come what the PDP termed the present misrule did not stop multinational technology companies such as Facebook and Google from opening offices in Nigeria.
He said that in spite of uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria earned 2.6 billion dollars of the global volume of Foreign Direct Investment.
“Nigeria is on the right trajectory and the PDP cannot wish away these solid achievements,” Akpanudoedehe said.
