Nigeria still needs SARS, Zamfara gov, Matawalle insists

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has insisted that Nigeria still needs the services of the now disbanded Federal Special Anti-Robbery (FSARS).

Governor Matawalle who said this in a statement issued on Friday argued that the disbanded FSARS was vital to the maintenance of peace in the state.

He further reiterated in the statement issued by his Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, that his administration is committed to do the right thing at all times and support who is doing the right things.

Governor Matawalle said; “We have recorded tremendous development in the area of peace building in Zamfara with the commitment and professional contribution and support of the FSARS of the Nigeria Police.

“This unit has helped a lot in bringing down the level of banditry and hooliganism in our communities in the state, and we describe the sudden scrapping of the unit throwing away the baby along with the dirty water.

“I will personally seek audience with Mr President on this issue.

“We need the FSARS or its equivalent in Zamfara State because we have seen their positive impacts in spite their alleged excesses,” he concluded.

