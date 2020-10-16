Nigeria suffering from ‘systemic weaknesses’ —Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Thursday Nigeria had been struggling to survive in the last few years.

The speaker, who stated this during the inauguration of the House ad hoc committee on review of the constitution, blamed the country’s problems on “systemic weaknesses.”

He stressed that Nigeria’s development lies on the new pages of the constitution and urged the lawmakers to fast-track the review of the constitution.

He said: “When you ask me what the state of our nation is, the honest answer is that we are in a fight for the very survival of our country and the continuation of the Nigerian project.

“Recent global developments have exposed all our systemic weaknesses so that we can no longer pretend to ourselves that things are on an even keel and slow progress is enough to get us to where we ought to be yet are still so far away from.

“This Ninth House of Representatives has since committed to the cause of reform. Our commitment must neither waver nor wane on the matter of thoughtful and fair overhaul of our nation’s constitution.

“The reality of our current circumstances and the now certain knowledge that only us can save ourselves imposes on us an obligation to act with greater determination and all the urgency this moment calls for.”

